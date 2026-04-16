Trump War Chaos Sparks Alarming Jet Fuel Shortage Warning
Europe may have only about ”six weeks” of jet fuel left as the Iran war continues to choke global energy supplies, the head of the International Energy Agency warned Thursday. In an interview with the Associated Press, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said the disruption to oil and gas flows through the Strait of Hormuz has triggered what he called “the largest energy crisis we have ever faced.” “In the past there was a group called ‘Dire Straits.’ It’s a dire strait now,” Birol said, warning the fallout will intensify the longer the conflict continues, driving up costs for gasoline, heating fuel and electricity worldwide. Birol also warned of the prospect of flight cancellations. He said Europe could soon see disruptions in air travel as jet fuel supplies tighten. “I can tell you soon we will hear the news that some of the flights from city A to city B might be canceled as a result of lack of jet fuel,” he said. Birol added that poorer countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America are likely to be hit hardest, though “no country is immune.” He also warned that even a ceasefire would not immediately restore stability, citing extensive damage to more than 80 energy facilities in the region and saying recovery could take up to two years.