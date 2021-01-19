Trump Warned Against Pardoning Himself or His GOP Allies: CNN

CHEAT SHEET
President Trump is set to announce dozens of pardons on his final full day in office Tuesday, but it’s looking unlikely they will include Trump himself, his family, or Republicans who encouraged the Capitol riots, according to CNN. In a conference call on Saturday night, White House counsel Pat Cipollone and others reportedly staged something of an intervention and urged Trump not to issue pardons that would likely end up causing him legal trouble. Cipollone had previously told Trump that he shouldn’t pardon himself. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were also reportedly present for the conversation.