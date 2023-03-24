Trump Warns of ‘Death and Destruction’ if ‘False Charge’ Goes Ahead
‘DEGENERATE PSYCHOPATH’
Donald Trump warned of “potential death & destruction” if he is charged over an alleged hush-money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels. Posting on his Truth Social platform early Friday, the former president included the alarming rhetoric in his latest attack on Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg. “What kind of person can charge another person, in this case a former President of the United States, who got more votes than any sitting President in history, and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a Crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, & also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country?” Trump wrote. “Why & who would do such a thing? Only a degenerate psychopath that truely [sic] hates the USA!” The message comes after Trump called for his fans to “PROTEST” in a post over the weekend predicting that he would be arrested on Tuesday. Bragg’s office on Thursday said Trump “created a false expectation” that his arrest was imminent.