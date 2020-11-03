Trump Warns of ‘Violence in the Streets’ Over ‘Dangerous’ Supreme Court Decision on PA Absentee Ballots
‘VERY DANGEROUS’
President Trump attacked the recent Supreme Court decision allowing Pennsylvania to continue receiving absentee ballots for three days after Election Day, warning in a Monday evening tweet that it will “induce violence in the streets.” Less than an hour later, Twitter flagged the tweet for containing “disputed” content that might be misleading. “The Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY dangerous one. It will allow rampant and unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire systems of laws,” the president tweeted. “Something must be done!” Trump has repeatedly suggested that accepting mail-in votes after Nov. 3 is akin to election fraud—even though counting votes following Election Day is standard practice. At a rally in Pennsylvania earlier on Monday, Trump also blasted the Supreme Court decision, calling it “a very dangerous situation.” “And I mean physically dangerous,” he said.