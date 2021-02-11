Trump Was Almost Put on a Ventilator When He Had COVID: NYT
DOWN WITH THE SICKNESS
Former President Trump was so sick during his bout with COVID-19 last year that officials feared he’d have to be put on a ventilator, The New York Times reports. Trump’s blood-oxygen levels plunged into the 80s at one point; for reference, the Mayo Clinic says that values under 90 percent are low. Trump’s doctors downplayed his sickness while he was hospitalized at Walter Reed, with his primary physician, Dr. Sean Conley, stating they’d seen “nothing of any major clinical concern.” In fact, Trump had lung infiltrates, which happen when lungs are inflamed and have fluid or bacteria on them.
President Biden dismissed Conley when he took office. Following Trump’s release from the hospital, he told the public “don’t let [COVID-19] dominate your life,” despite it ostensibly nearly having ended his own.