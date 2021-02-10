Trump Was ‘Almost Screaming’ at the TV During His Lawyer’s Opening Statement, Says Report
TEMPER TANTRUM
The floundering performance of former President Donald Trump’s legal team at the opening day of his Senate impeachment trial on Tuesday was panned by Republicans and Democrats alike—and it certainly didn’t go unnoticed in the gaudy surroundings of Mar-a-Lago. Citing two people familiar with Trump’s reaction as he watched the proceedings, CNN reports that the ex-president was “almost screaming” at the television as his lawyer Bruce Castor delivered his much-ridiculed opening argument. According to CNN, Trump was particularly incensed when Castor praised House impeachment managers for their presentation, which he said was “well done.” The New York Times gave a similar account of Trump’s fury, with one person familiar with his reaction describing him reaching “an eight” on a scale of one to 10 of anger, with 10 being the angriest. The former president is said to have ended his day “frustrated and irate.”