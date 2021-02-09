Ex-White House Official Tells CNN: Trump Was ‘Loving Watching the Capitol Mob’
HIS CROWD
With former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial set to begin Tuesday, senators will spend the next few days weighing up exactly what role he played in the Capitol insurrection last month. Well, according to one insider, he was absolutely delighted with it. One person, identified only as a former senior White House official, told CNN that Trump was “loving watching the Capitol mob” on Jan. 6. CNN reports that Trump has been contacting former aides and advisers to discuss the trial, and they told the network that Trump appears to be extremely confident that there won’t be enough GOP senators who are willing to convict him. Other Trump insiders told Politico they can scarcely believe how well things have gone for him since the riot—one unnamed former Trump campaign official told the site: “He’s Teflon, right. It’s been a month since the Capitol riot and I would say, for the most part, the GOP has coalesced back behind him.” The officials say that, once the trial is over, Trump will reemerge in public and seek revenge against GOPers who backed his impeachment.