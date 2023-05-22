Trump Was Warned About Keeping Classified Docs at Mar-a-Lago: Report
TOP SECRET
Former President Donald Trump was apparently warned last year that he could not keep classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, according to a report. The new communications, between Trump and one of his attorneys, come as federal prosecutors continue to investigate whether Trump’s subsequent failure to return the documents as part of a subpoena request rises to the level of obstruction. According to The Guardian, this latest discovery could play a major role in Trump’s criminal case since it shows he was aware of the subpoena obligations, but chose not to return the documents anyway. In fact, it’s even possible that Trump made a conscious effort to hide them. Prosecutors have focused on Trump’s valet, Walt Nauta, who told the justice department that he was instructed to remove boxes from their storage room before and after the subpoena.