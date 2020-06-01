Trump Was Whisked Away to an Underground Bunker During White House Protests: NYT
The Secret Service escorted President Trump to an emergency bunker underneath the White House on Friday as hundreds of protesters gathered in front of his residence, The New York Times reports. Trump and his family were reportedly unnerved by the protests, however the president was the only one to be taken to the bunker. The Presidential Emergency Operations Center, which is located underneath the East Wing, was previously used to shelter then-Vice President Dick Cheney during the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Many protesters reportedly threw bricks and bottles at the White House on Friday while yelling profanities directed at Trump. The president praised the Secret Service the morning after, saying that he was safe inside his residence and watched “every move” of the protesters, whom he said were “just there to cause trouble.” Trump also came under fire for threatening the protesters on Saturday, saying they would have been met with “vicious dogs” and “ominous weapons” if they came closer to his residence.