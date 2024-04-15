Trump Wastes No Time Calling Hush-Money Case an ‘Assault on America’
‘PROUD TO BE HERE’
Former President Donald Trump arrived in New York court on Monday morning and immediately slammed the criminal case against him—calling the hush-money prosecution “an assault on America.” Speaking to reporters outside the Manhattan courtroom where jury selections are expected to begin, Trump called the case a “political persecution... like never before” and insisted—without a shred of evidence—that prosecutors have “no case.” “And that’s why I’m very proud to be here,” he told reporters on the first day of trial. “This is an assault on our country. And it’s a country that’s failing.” Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal counts after allegedly falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep their alleged affair quiet. “Every legal scholar says this case is nonsense, it should never have been brought,” he insisted. The first day of Trump’s trial kicked off with Justice Juan Merchan denying the former president’s request to have him recused from the case.