Trump: We Don’t Want EU Immigration ‘to Happen With Us’

In a series of tweets Monday morning, President Donald Trump falsely claimed that Germany’s crime levels had risen because of an influx of immigration, while arguing that the United States must ensure that Europe’s migrant situation doesn’t “happen with us.” “The people of Germany are turning against their leadership as migration is rocking the already tenuous Berlin coalition,” he wrote, in an attack on Chancellor Angela Merkel’s refugee policy. “Crime in Germany is way up. Big mistake made all over Europe in allowing millions of people in who have so strongly and violently changed their culture!” The president’s claim isn’t true: According to the nation’s 2017 crime statistics, Germany “hasn’t been this safe in more than two decades” and are at the lowest levels on record since 1992.
