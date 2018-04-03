Trump: 'We’re Going to Be Guarding Our Border With the Military'

CHEAT SHEET
President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he wants troops to guard the U.S. border until a wall has been put in place. “We have very bad laws for our border, and we are going to be doing some things. I’ve been speaking with General Mattis,” Trump said. “We’re going to be doing things militarily until we can have a wall and proper security, we’re going to be guarding our border with the military. That's a big step. We really haven't done that before or certainly not very much before.” This comes after Trump on Tuesday morning tweeted concerns about a "big Caravan of People from Honduras" heading to America's "Weak Laws’ Border."