Trump Wears Churchill Bowler Hat Gifted to Him by Piers Morgan

Donald Trump barely managed to feign enthusiasm for a gift given to him by TV host Piers Morgan during the president’s state visit to Britain—a monogrammed bowler hat in the style of Winston Churchill. As the hat was handed over to the president at the end of an interview, he mumbled “Wow,” “I like it,” and “That’s beautiful” before trying to bend its rim. “Are you allowed to do this?” Trump asked, trying to damage the hat within seconds of getting his hands on it. “[Churchill] didn’t do that, and he definitely didn’t do that,” the president went on, bending the hat in a different direction. He put on the hat for a few seconds, complaining that it was “a little big” before removing it and concluding that “Winston looked much better in it.”