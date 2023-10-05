Trump May Visit Capitol as He Teases Run for Speaker
‘HOUSE OF MAGA’
House Republicans gearing up for next week’s deliberations over who is best suited to take over as speaker may find themselves with an unexpected guest: Former President Donald Trump. A Republican familiar with Trump’s plans told Politico that he is considering visiting the Capitol and is open to pitching himself as the next speaker. Trump has fueled speculation that he may pursue the speakership as allies clamor for him to run. Any bid by the former president would immensely complicate matters as Trump ally Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is already in the race, and Trump’s many indictments may cause his candidacy for speaker to be against House GOP rules. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) again voiced her support for a Trump speakership in a post Thursday, writing that: “If Trump becomes Speaker of the House, the House chamber will be like a Trump rally everyday!!”