Trumpland

Trump, Still Fixated on ‘60 Minutes,’ Whines About ‘Illegal’ Edits to Harris’ Sit-Down

WAH-WAH!

Trump—who spent seven years as the producer and host of a reality television show—pretended not to know how editing works.

Donald Trump
Marco Bello/REUTERS
