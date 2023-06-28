Trump Whines About Fox News Using the ‘Absolute Worst’ Photos of Him
‘FOX IS JUST BAD NEWS’
Donald Trump ramped up his latest feud with Fox News on Wednesday by accusing the conservative cable giant of purposely using the “absolute worst” photos of him for on-air stories. In standard Trumpian online fashion, the ex-president claimed supporters have come up to him to complain about how the network portrays him. After praising a MAGA lawmaker’s appearance on Fox, revealing he was tuned into the channel on Wednesday morning, Trump wrote on his Truth Social site that “Three people in New Hampshire asked me why FoxNews uses such ‘horrible’ pictures of me when doing or promoting a story. The coloring, distortions, everything are just so bad. They must sit and look at 100 different shots, and then take the 10 absolute worst.” Adding that his “staff has even complained about it for months, but to no avail,” Trump then took a pointed shot at Fox’s recent decline in viewership. “Fox is just bad news, but I’m leading in the Polls by record numbers, so perhaps their bull…. is just not working,” he concluded. “They are down 37% for a reason!” Of course, even as he threatens to skip the GOP’s first presidential primary debate hosted by Fox and rages about the channel’s coverage of him, Trump can’t actually quit Fox News—and they can’t quit him. Amid his online whine-fest about the network, he divulged that he was still watching Fox & Friends, his longtime favorite morning show.