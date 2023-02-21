Trump Whines About ‘RINO’ Fox News Covering ‘Small’ DeSantis Event
‘RON DESANCTUS’
Weeks after Donald Trump accused Ron DeSantis of being a “RINO GLOBALIST,” the disgraced ex-president insulted Fox News in similar fashion for daring cover the Florida governor’s event in New York. “So interesting to watch FoxNews cover the small and unenthusiastic 139 person crowd in Staten Island for DeSantis, but stay as far away as possible from coverage of the thousands of people, many unable to get in, at the Club 47 event in West Palm Beach, Florida,” Trump posted to his Truth Social site on Tuesday. “I call FoxNews the RINO Network, and their DOWN BIG Ratings accurately reflect the name.” (Fox actually gained viewers in 2022.) The former president also called on “FAKE NEWS CNN” to go “All Trump, All the Time” in order to become a “Ratings Juggernaut.” Keeping up the relentless attacks against his one-time acolyte, Trump also called the likely 2024 GOP presidential hopeful “Ron DeSanctus” while trashing his gubernatorial achievements. DeSantis’ State Island trip, which featured a live Fox News interview, only further fueled rumors that he’ll soon announce a White House run. Ironically, Trump’s broadside against Fox News comes just days after legal filings revealed the lengths the network went to knowingly peddle his election lies after his 2020 loss.