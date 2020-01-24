‘Death Valley’: Trump Whines About Saturday TV Slot For His Impeachment Defense
President Donald Trump has spent months complaining about the impeachment process against him—but this is a new one. In a tantrum posted Friday morning on Twitter, Trump whined that his lawyers won’t be able to present evidence at the impeachment trial until Saturday—when no one will be watching the proceedings on TV. He wrote: “After having been treated unbelievably unfairly in the House, and then having to endure hour after hour of lies, fraud & deception by Shifty Schiff, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer & their crew, looks like my lawyers will be forced to start on Saturday, which is called Death Valley in T.V.” It’s unclear who Trump was aiming his tantrum at as the rules for the Senate’s impeachment trial were set by the Republican majority. Once Democrats conclude their opening arguments, the president’s legal team will have up to 24 hours over three days to present his defense. Senate Republicans are fully expected to acquit Trump.