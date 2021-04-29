Trump Whines After Feds Raid Giuliani’s Apartment: ‘It’s, Like, So Unfair!’
LEAVE RUDY ALONE!
Former President Donald Trump was pretty distressed to learn that his longtime personal attorney Rudy Giuliani had his home raided on Wednesday. Federal investigators reportedly seized Giuliani’s electronic devices and searched his Madison Avenue apartment and Park Avenue office in dawn raids as part of a criminal probe into his murky dealings in Ukraine. “Rudy Giuliani is a great patriot. He just loves this country, and they raid his apartment,” Trump complained to Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo on Thursday morning. “It’s, like, so unfair and it’s such a double standard like I don’t think anybody’s ever seen before... It’s very, very unfair. Rudy is a patriot who loves this country, and I don’t know what they’re looking for or what they’re doing.” The search warrants suggest that investigators are stepping up their investigation into whether Giuliani illegally lobbied the Trump administration at the behest of Ukrainian figures in 2019.