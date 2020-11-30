Trump Whines After Fired Cybersecurity Official Chrisopher Krebs Dismantles His ‘Rigged’ Election Claims

Read it at CBS News
President Donald Trump thought he’d heard the last from Christopher Krebs when he fired the former top cybersecurity official via Twitter for not toeing the line on Trump’s “rigged” election narrative last week. But, in an interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes aired Sunday night, Krebs forensically picked apart Trump’s continued attempts to sow doubt about the election—and then Trump flipped out at him on Twitter again. In the interview, Krebs said: “There is no foreign power that is flipping votes. There’s no domestic actor flipping votes. I did it right. We did it right. This was a secure election.” After it aired, the president tweeted that it was a “ridiculous, one sided story,” and baselessly claimed that 2020 “was probably our least secure EVER!” As always, Trump produced no evidence to back up his unproven claims.