Trump Whines at Evangelical Christian Magazine That Called for His Removal From Office
President Trump has—to absolutely no one’s surprise–reacted very, very badly after an evangelical Christian magazine published an editorial Thursday calling for his removal from office. In its scathing op-ed, the editors of Christianity Today condemned the president as having a “blackened moral record,” and urged its readers to realize that the nation was playing cards with a “stacked deck of gross immorality and ethical incompetence.” Trump was clearly incensed by the post and went on the attack in Twitter thread early Friday. Trump called the evangelical outlet a “far left magazine” that wanted a “Radical Left nonbeliever, who wants to take your religion & your guns, than Donald Trump as your President.” He claimed that it “has been doing poorly and hasn’t been involved with the Billy Graham family for many years.” Trump went on to say: “No President has done more for the Evangelical community, and it’s not even close. You’ll not get anything from those Dems on stage. I won’t be reading ET again!” Presumably, Trump meant to write CT and not ET.