‘Trump Whisperer’ and Former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to Become NATO Secretary-General
NAT-O-PROBLEM
Former Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, will succeed Jens Stoltenberg as NATO Secretary-General following Romanian President Klaus Iohannis’ decision to withdrawal his nomination on Thursday. Rutte, who has been described as the “Trump Whisperer” for his ability to beguile the former President in private, is one of few world leaders Trump has said he “likes,” according to iNews. “Stop moaning and whining and nagging about Trump. We have to work with whoever is on the dance floor,” Rutte told the Munich Security Conference in February. Rutte is openly despised by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban due to Rutte’s critique of the Orban government’s anti-LGBTQ laws, going so far as to say Hungary “has no business being in the European Union,” according to iNews. Rutte was able to secure his nomination after assuring Orban that Hungary would not have to support Ukraine.