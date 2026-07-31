Trump Whisperer Places Blame for Iran Disaster on Vance

President Donald Trump would be doing great in Iran if it weren’t for his own vice president getting in the way and stuffing things up, a MAGA commentator has declared.

That’s the assessment of Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen, who reportedly has Trump’s ear on foreign policy.

“The ceasefire and memorandum of understanding negotiated by Vice President JD Vance— which have driven Trump into a strategic cul-de-sac of negotiations, Iranian violations and U.S. retaliatory strikes, followed by more negotiations," Thiessen wrote in a column published late Thursday.

Likening a permanent end to war to the running gag in the Peanuts cartoons where Lucy keeps taking the football away as Charlie Brown is about to kick it, Thiessen says Vance’s counsel on Iran sets Trump up to fail.

“Indeed, by elevating a deal as the definition of victory, Vance has given Iran a veto over America’s ability to declare victory. All it has to do is refuse to agree — which it is doing," he continued.

And he claims that Vance, who is broadly opposed to the U.S. getting bogged down in overseas conflicts, is actively undermining Trump’s position on Iran.

“Vance continues to publicly contradict the president’s positions,” he wrote.

Fox News Commentator Marc Theissen attacks Vance for undermining Trump. Fox News

“In a recent interview, he suggested that Trump might simply walk away, declaring, ‘If [the Iranians] don’t comply with the deal, the straits are still open, we’ve still done incredible damage to their nuclear program, and we can get on with our lives as a country.’ That is not Trump’s position. His position is: They’ll comply or they will get blown up.”

Thiessen pointed to recent media appearances where Vance said things that seemed to directly contradict Trump’s position.

Trump’s war in Iran caught the American public by surprise when he launched it in February, and has only become more and more unpopular as time has dragged on with no solution in sight.

The president and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have been the subject of intense criticism over the war and how it is being handled.

Congress never approved the offensive, the Pentagon has been caught fudging the numbers on injuries and fatalities, and there is little evidence that Iran is as badly crippled as Hegseth and Trump have claimed.

Finding someone else to blame for the issue would presumably help to ameliorate the damage to the president’s own approval rating.

Thiessen has found his man.

“The vice president doesn’t get his own foreign policy,” he argued.

“Perhaps it’s time for the president to take the advice of those who have delivered him success in Iran — not those like Vance who have failed him," he said.

The White House and the vice president’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.