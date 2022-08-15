Ex-Trump Admin Lawyer Eric Herschmann Subpoenaed in DOJ’s Jan. 6 Probe
GRAND JURY
Former Trump White House attorney Eric Herschman has been subpoenaed to testify before, and provide documents to, a federal grand jury investigating to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to Politico. Herschmann represented Trump in his first impeachment trial and offered counsel through Trump’s term, a detail which could potentially offer a testimonial escape route through attorney-client privileges. Herschmann was privy to some of the more explosive moments in the final days of the Trump presidency, including a Justice Department meeting where agency heads threatened to resign en masse, as well as a wild Oval Office meeting in which Sidney Powell and Michael Flynn suggested military intervention to seize the country's voting machines. In his testimony to the House Jan. 6 committee, he assailed Powell and Flynn’s proposals as ridiculous. Trump attorneys Pat Cipollone and Patrick Philbin have also been subpoenaed by the DOJ.