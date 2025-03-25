Politics

Trump White House Plots New Event to Rival Correspondents’ Dinner

CAN’T TAKE A JOKE

The MAGA gala could also have a theme: Melania Trump’s birthday.

Sean Craig
Sean Craig
Donald Trump
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Sean Craig

Sean Craig

sean.craig@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsJeremy Clarkson Trashes ‘Idiot’ Musk Over ‘Hilarious’ Tesla Attacks
Leigh Kimmins
MediaJon Stewart Reveals His Favorite Pete Hegseth Quote From Group War Chat
Michael Boyle
PoliticsStunned Trump Learns of Massive Security Breach: ‘They Had WHAT?’
Jasmine Venet
OpinionUsha Vance Accidentally Reveals Very Un-MAGA Item on Her Shelf
Nell Scovell
PoliticsHillary Clinton Gives Perfect Response After Trump Admin’s War Plans Leak
Erkki Forster