President Trump announced Thursday that his press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, will leave the White House at the end of June. “After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas,” he wrote. “She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!” During a White House event Thursday, Trump described her as a “warrior” and guessed that she would return to the “private sector” after leaving. However, the president also said he hoped she would return to the public sector eventually as governor of Arkansas. “If we can get her to run for the governor of Arkansa, I’m getting her to try to do that,” he said. “I want to thank you for an outstanding job.” Sanders also spoke, and said being press secretary was an “honor and opportunity of a lifetime” but she was looking forward to spending “a little more time” with her three children. “It’s truly been something I will treasure forever,” she said of her experience.

The last time Sanders held a press briefing was March 11—which ended a record-breaking six week no-briefing streak, according to CNBC. CNN reports Sanders has privately floated the idea of running for governor of Arkansas, though the office would not be open until 2023.