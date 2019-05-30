Trump: Whoever Ordered USS John S. McCain Hidden Was ‘Well-Meaning’

President Trump said Thursday that he wasn’t aware of a reported White House request to keep the USS John S. McCain “out of sight” on his trip to Japan this week, but noted that whoever did it was “well-meaning.” During a gaggle with reporters on the White House lawn, Trump said, “I wasn’t a fan, but I would never do a thing like that. Now, somebody did it because they thought I didn’t like him. They were well-meaning, I will say.” Minutes later, Trump picked the topic back up again, noting that whoever made the request “thought they were doing me a favor because they know I am not a fan of John McCain.” He added, “John McCain killed health care for the Republican Party, and he killed health care for the nation... I disagreed with John McCain on the Middle East. He helped George Bush to make a very bad decision of going to the Middle East. So I wasn’t a fan of John McCain and I never will be. But certainly I couldn’t care less whether there’s a boat named after his father.”