Trump Will Be Center Stage at UFC 302 Fight Night Only Days After Conviction
COMING OUT FIGHTING
Only a few days after being found guilty on all 34 counts in his hush-money trial, former President Donald Trump will make an appearance at the UFC 302 event at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday night. This will be Trump’s second public appearance since the trial after he appeared at Trump Tower on Friday, according to the Wall Street Journal. Trump and UFC President Dana White have been friends for 20 years, White told Deadline in an interview. “I’ve been friends with this guy for 20 years, and when he shows up to the fights… The guy is a fight fan. He’s been a fight fan,” White said of Trump. The event will include 12 matches, topped by a fight between lightweight champion Islam Makhechev and the fourth-ranked Dustin Poirier, according to the New York Post.