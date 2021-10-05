Trump Will Be Hauled in for Questioning in Summer Zervos Lawsuit, Judge Says
TIME TO TALK
We could be just weeks away from seeing former President Donald Trump in court answering questions under oath for the first time since his inauguration over four years ago. According to Reuters, a New York state judge has ordered Trump to undergo questioning in a lawsuit filed by ex-Apprentice contestant Summer Zervos no later than Dec. 23. During the 2016 campaign, Zervos accused Trump of kissing and groping her without consent when she went to him for career advice in 2007. In 2017, she sued Trump for defamation after he accused her of lying about the incident, but the case languished while Trump was in the White House. Now, as Trump is considered a private citizen, Justice Jennifer Schecter of the New York state court was able to order Trump to submit to a deposition. Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, said in a statement to Reuters: “We will be vigorously defending the president against this frivolous lawsuit."