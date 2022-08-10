Trump Will Face Grilling From New York AG Probe Into Business Empire
TOUGH WEEK
Donald Trump is set to face questions from the New York Attorney General’s Office on Wednesday after a protracted effort to avoid testifying in the investigation into his business practices. The former president lashed out at Letitia James and her civil probe into the Trump Organization on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday night. “In New York City tonight. Seeing racist N.Y.S. Attorney General tomorrow, for a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. history!” Trump wrote. “My great company, and myself, are being attacked from all sides. Banana Republic!” In legal filings earlier this year, James said the Trump company’s business practices were “fraudulent or misleading,” but that her office would need to question Trump and two of his children to get to the bottom of who was culpable for the foul play. News of Trump’s testimony comes after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on Monday as part of a separate investigation into sensitive documents that Trump kept after leaving the White House.