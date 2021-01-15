Trump Will Leave White House Before Biden Is Sworn In: Report

CHEAT SHEET
President Trump plans to leave the White House on the morning of Jan. 20 and will hold a goodbye event at Joint Base Andrews, Reuters has reported. Trump has said he won’t be attending Biden’s inauguration that day, making him the fifth president to miss their successor’s swearing-in ceremony. His goal is to leave Washington while he is still president and before President-elect Biden is sworn in—he reportedly doesn’t want to wait until after, which could require him to ask Biden to borrow Air Force One. Although it’s unclear where he will fly directly after his departure next week, he’s said to have decided to settle in at Mar-a-Lago for the next phase of his life and bring some of his aides with him.