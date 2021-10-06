Trump Will Order Top Aides to Ignore Capitol Riot Subpoenas, Says Report
Donald Trump is on a collision course with the House panel investigating the Capitol insurrection that was carried out by a mob of his supporters on Jan. 6. According to The Guardian, all four Trump aides subpoenaed by the House panel so far are preparing to ignore orders for documents and testimony under instructions from Trump himself. The quartet—ex-Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, estranged strategist Steve Bannon and Defense Department aide Kash Patel—will reportedly be directed by Trump to resist orders to comply with the House investigators. The move is likely to spark a complicated legal battle. Separately, CNN reports the House select committee has been unable to physically serve its subpoena to Scavino after failing to track him down. The subpoenas state that the four must supply requested documents by Oct. 7 and deliver a deposition before Oct. 15.