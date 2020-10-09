Trump Will Undergo Televised Medical Evaluation on Friday Night, Fox News Announces
SAY AAH
Cancel your Friday night plans immediately and prepare to be thrilled and maybe a little bit sick—because President Donald Trump is apparently going to have a “medical evaluation” on television. In an announcement from Fox News, the network said Trump is set to do his first on-camera interview since his COVID-19 diagnosis with Tucker Carlson tonight. But, in a significantly more interesting bit of the announcement, Fox News confirmed: “Dr. Marc Siegel will conduct a medical evaluation and interview during the program.” It’s not yet clear how thorough the examination will be—but, as it will air pre-watershed at 8 p.m.—there will probably be some limits, for the sake of children watching at home. Despite his insistence that he’s totally fine, Trump hacked and coughed his way through a phone interview with Fox on Thursday night.