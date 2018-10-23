Trump Willing to Put as Many Troops ‘as Necessary’ on the Border to Stop Caravan

CHEAT SHEET
President Trump said he is willing to put as many troops “as necessary” along the southern border to block the large caravan of Central American migrants from entering the U.S., USA Today reports. The president told the newspaper the caravan was “an assault on our country” and claimed there were “people from the Middle East” within their ranks. Trump also said the group of migrants marching toward the border could be a “blessing in disguise because it shows how bad our laws are… The Democrats are responsible for that.” Trump has made the caravan a hot topic in the upcoming election, telling those on Twitter on Monday to “think of and blame the Democrats for not giving us the votes to change our pathetic Immigration Laws! Remember the Midterms! So unfair to those who come in legally.” The caravan, estimated to include thousands of people, has reportedly crossed into Mexico.