Trump Winery Fires Undocumented Employees After Harvest: Report
At least seven employees were reportedly fired from Trump Winery in Virginia on Monday over their immigration status, almost a year after the Trump Organization promised to end its reliance on undocumented workers at its properties. According to The Washington Post, the firings came after the annual harvest at the vineyard and during the winter downtime. “They didn’t make this decision in the summer because they needed us a lot then,” Omar Miranda, a 42-year-old tractor driver from Honduras, told the Post. Miranda and another anonymous employee who was fired said they worked at the winery for over 10 years. “I think they wanted to get their product out well, the grapes, to make sure that was taken care of, and once things were slow, they could fire us all,” the unnamed employee said. The terminated employees were reportedly part of a small group that worked the vineyard year-round, and were separate from the legal immigrants that have worked at Trump Winery on seasonal work visas. The Trump Organization has not commented publicly on the matter.