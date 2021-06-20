CHEAT SHEET
Trump Wishes a Happy Father's Day to the 'Losers of the World'
Despite being banned from Twitter and Facebook, former President Donald Trump still took the time to send out a Father’s Day message the only way he knows how. In a statement celebrating the holiday, Trump took aim at his political rivals. “Happy Father’s Day to all, including the Radical Left, RINOs, and other Losers of the world. Hopefully, eventually, everyone will come together!” he said in a statement. The former president still releases official statements to his supporters, usually to criticize President Biden and other political opponents. The Trump Organization tweeted a picture of the former president with his two eldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, celebrating the “incredible” fathers within the company.