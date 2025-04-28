Trump Wishes Canada Luck on Election Day With Unhinged Rant Threatening to Annex the Country

President Donald Trump has sent an unhinged “good luck” message to Canadians as they prepare to go to the polls and pick their next prime minister.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump sent his best wishes to “the Great people of Canada” ahead of Election Day on Monday, before his message descended into an all-out rant about his dreams of annexing the country—an early target of his trade war.

“Elect the man who has the strength and wisdom to cut your taxes in half, increase your military power, for free, to the highest level in the World, have your Car, Steel, Aluminum, Lumber, Energy, and all other businesses, QUADRUPLE in size, WITH ZERO TARIFFS OR TAXES, if Canada becomes the cherished 51st. State of the United States of America,” he said.

The post, published early Monday, described the U.S.-Canada border as “an artificially drawn line from many years ago.”

“Look how beautiful this land mass would be. Free access with NO BORDER. ALL POSITIVES WITH NO NEGATIVES. IT WAS MEANT TO BE!” Trump, who failed to post about an attack in Vancouver that left 11 people dead over the weekend, added.

The U.S. president added furthermore that “America can no longer subsidize Canada with the Hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year that we have been spending in the past. It makes no sense unless Canada is a State!”

Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre, pictured speaking to supporters at an election campaign stop in Ottawa, has told Trump to back off. Patrick Doyle/REUTERS

The two men vying for control, Liberal Leader Mark Carney and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, have both condemned Trump’s musings about the country as an American state in the past.

Poilievre responded to Trump’s latest overtures, telling him to “stay out of our election.”

He said in a post on X that the only people “who will decide the future of Canada are Canadians at the ballot box.

“Canada will always be proud, sovereign and independent and we will NEVER be the 51st state.”

Poilievre added that Canadians can vote for change so they can “stand up to America.”

Trump said on Friday that he is serious about acquiring Canada.

Sitting down with Time to discuss his first 100 days since returning to office, Trump revisited his desire to expand the American empire.

When asked if he was “trolling” with his repeated mentions of annexing the country, the president replied: “No, I’m not actually.”

“I think Canada, what you said that, ‘Well, that one, I might be trolling.’ But I’m really not trolling,” he said.

In a rambling answer, Trump then repeated his claims that the U.S. loses $250 billion a year in trade deficits with Canada, and said he told “Governor Trudeau” that it was unfair that the U.S. had to spend so much to “take care” of the country.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said earlier this month that the president’s position on Canada had not changed, and that Trump “believes that Canadians would benefit greatly from becoming the 51st state of the United States of America.”