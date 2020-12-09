Trump Wishes Gambling Bosses, Not Voters Picked the President
LET IT RIDE
President Donald Trump attempted a new gambit on Wednesday afternoon in his hapless but dangerous effort to overthrow President-elect Joe Biden’s decisive election victory: cite gamblers as proof that he won fair and square.
“At 10:00 P.M. on Election Evening, we were at 97% win with the so-called ‘bookies’,” the president tweeted, referencing the shifting attitudes on gambling websites during Election Night. Due to the “red mirage,” bookmakers briefly moved Trump as the favorite to win the election. Unlike Trump’s claim, however, sites such as Oddschecker only had Trump at a 56 percent chance to win at 10 p.m. and 69 percent at 11 p.m.
Once mail-in ballots in a number of swing states began to be counted late in the evening, swinging the results back towards Biden, the gambling odds swung back in Biden’s favor. The president, meanwhile, has continued to refuse to accept the results of the election, peddling baseless voter fraud conspiracies while his legal team’s various challenges have been repeatedly laughed out of court.