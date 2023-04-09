CHEAT SHEET
    Trump Wishes Happy Easter to ‘Weak and Pathetic RINOs’ in All-Caps Rant

    HE IS RISEN

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    U.S. President Donald Trump shows off a card made for military members, during the 2019 White House Easter Egg Roll.

    Alexander Drago/Reuters

    Donald Trump celebrated the resurrection of Jesus Christ the only way he knows how—by posting a manic, all caps outburst on Truth Social. “Happy Easter to all,” he posted Sunday. “Including those that dream endlessly of destroying our country because they are incapable of dreaming about anything else.” He didn’t forget to wish a happy Easter to “all of those weak & pathetic RINOs, radical left Democrats, socialists, Marxists, & communists who are killing our nation.” Trump’s rant comes just days after his arrest and arraignment in Manhattan. Despite the indictment, he still remains the frontrunner over likely rival Ron DeSantis in recent polls. “Polls are looking GREAT! New Poll, 61-19 against DeSanctimonious,” Trump wrote in another Truth Social post.

