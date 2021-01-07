Trump Withdraws Chad Wolf’s Homeland Security Nomination After He Urges President to Condemn Violence
LONE WOLF
After Acting Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf called on President Trump to condemn the violence at Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol, Trump withdrew his nomination to lead the agency full-time, the White House announced Thursday. Wolf was a staunch defender of law enforcement during this past summer’s spate of police attacks on civilians, including advancing a policy to use unmarked vehicles to arrest protestors. “We now see some supporters of the president using violence as a means to achieve political ends. That is unacceptable,” Wolf wrote in a statement posted to his Twitter account on Thursday morning. “I implore the president and all elected officials to strongly condemn the violence that took place yesterday.” With 13 days remaining before President-elect Joe Biden takes office, it is unlikely that Wolf would have been confirmed by the Senate.