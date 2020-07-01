Trump Wonders Where Is Roger Ailes, Who’s Been Dead Three Years
President Donald Trump has made a habit recently of attacking Fox News when he feels the conservative-leaning network hasn’t been loyal enough, generally targeting the channel’s few liberal pundits or straight news reporters. Taking aim at former Democratic National Committee interim chair Donna Brazile—a Fox News contributor and frequent target—on Tuesday night, the president wondered where a certain former powerful Fox chief was.
“She gets fired by @CNN for giving Crooked Hillary the debate questions, and gets hired by @FoxNews,” the president tweeted. “Where are you Roger Ailes?”
Ailes, the longtime Fox News CEO who left in disgrace in 2016 following multiple accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct, died in May 2017. Moments later, after a bit of online mockery, Trump fired off another tweet assuring everyone he knew Ailes was deceased.
“I know better than anyone that my friend Roger Ailes died 3 years ago, just look at what happened to @FoxNews,” he wrote. “We all miss Roger!!!”