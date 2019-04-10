Trump Wonders Why George Washington Didn’t Name Anything After Himself
NO ONE WILL REMEMBER HIM
During a trip to Mount Vernon, Donald Trump was reportedly amazed that George Washington had not named the historic property—or anything else—after himself. Politico reports that the president was perplexed why America’s first president was not prescient enough to name any of his vast estate in his own honor. “If he was smart, he would’ve put his name on it,” Trump said, according Politico, citing three sources. “You’ve got to put your name on stuff or no one remembers you.” The site CEO then reminded the president, who was on a tour with French president Emmanuel Macron last year, that the nation’s capital had been named after the first president. “Good point,” Trump reportedly said with a laugh. Trump was also unimpressed with the size and scale of the 11,000 square foot mansion.