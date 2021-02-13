CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Trump World Gloats Over Impeachment Acquittal

    UTTERLY PREDICTABLE

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    Drew Angerer/Getty

    Former President Donald Trump’s associates gloated Saturday following his acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial. Eric Trump tweeted, “2-0” referencing Trump’s first impeachment acquittal a year ago. The ex-president’s other son, Donald Trump Jr., wrote, “NOT GUILTY. Now maybe it would be nice if the senators stopped putting on show trials for free air time and actually started working for the American people for a change.” Trump himself thanked his lawyers and the senators who voted for his innocence in a statement. He went on to take aim at Democrats, saying the party was “given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law.” He wrote, “This has been yet another phase in the greatest witch hunt in the history of our country.”

    Ivanka and Melania Trump have not issued a statement in response to the acquittal, nor has Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Charged with inciting an insurrection for telling his supporters to march on the Capitol on Jan. 6, Trump escaped conviction in a 57-43 vote where a two-thirds majority was required.