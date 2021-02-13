Trump World Gloats Over Impeachment Acquittal
UTTERLY PREDICTABLE
Former President Donald Trump’s associates gloated Saturday following his acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial. Eric Trump tweeted, “2-0” referencing Trump’s first impeachment acquittal a year ago. The ex-president’s other son, Donald Trump Jr., wrote, “NOT GUILTY. Now maybe it would be nice if the senators stopped putting on show trials for free air time and actually started working for the American people for a change.” Trump himself thanked his lawyers and the senators who voted for his innocence in a statement. He went on to take aim at Democrats, saying the party was “given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law.” He wrote, “This has been yet another phase in the greatest witch hunt in the history of our country.”
Ivanka and Melania Trump have not issued a statement in response to the acquittal, nor has Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Charged with inciting an insurrection for telling his supporters to march on the Capitol on Jan. 6, Trump escaped conviction in a 57-43 vote where a two-thirds majority was required.