Trump Worried After Ghislaine Maxwell Arrest: ‘She Ask About Me?’
PROTECTION RACKET
After Ghislaine Maxwell’s arrest on sex trafficking charges, Donald Trump held an Oval Office meeting in which he asked aides about an article which named the then-president as someone Maxwell believed she could rely on to protect her, a new book claims. The July 2020 discussion at the White House is recounted in Maggie Haberman’s book Confidence Man. The account says Trump asked his campaign advisers: “You see that article in the [New York] Post today that mentioned me?” Haberman says his question was met with “silence,” but that he “kept going” anyway, asking: “She say anything about me?” Maxwell, the former girlfriend of financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested on July 2, 2020. A story in the Post on July 4 which Trump was allegedly addressing quoted Epstein Hoffenberg, an Epstein associate, saying Maxwell had believed she was “untouchable” thanks to her powerful allies who included “President Trump, who was well-known to be an acquaintance of her and Epstein’s.”