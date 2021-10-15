Trump Yells at Elite GOP Donors: I’m Not Into Golden Showers
NO ONE ASKED
Elite Republican donors and lobbyists gathered for an exclusive retreat in Palm Beach on Thursday to work out how they’re going to fight back from last year’s humbling presidential election loss. For some reason, Donald Trump told them that he doesn’t like being peed on. According to The Washington Post, top GOP operatives and U.S. senators were in attendance for Trump’s speech at the National Republican Senatorial Committee where he lauded himself as the savior of the party. “It was a dying party, I’ll be honest. Now we have a very lively party,” he told them, before going on an inevitable rant about election conspiracy theories. However, in a bizarre and unprompted tangent, he addressed unsubstantiated claims about what he did with prostitutes in Moscow before his presidency. “I’m not into golden showers,” he reportedly told the crowd. “You know the great thing, our great first lady—‘That one,’ she said, ‘I don’t believe that one.’” Unfortunately, Trump did not expand on the implication that his wife does believe some of the other allegations against him.