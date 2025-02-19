Journalist Missing in Brazil After Concerning Message to Pal
CONCERNING DISAPPEARANCE
Brazilian authorities are searching for a British journalist who went missing two weeks ago, reports The Mirror. 32-year-old Charlotte Peet did not reply to her family’s attempts to contact her after she told a friend she was going to Rio de Janeiro. Feb. 8 is the last known date she contacted anyone. She asked a friend in the city if she could stay with her but the friend was unable to let her stay. Several days after her last known contact, Peet’s family told her friend they lost contact with her. The Brazilian Foreign Press Association expressed concern about the disappearance. In a statement, they said, “The case was initially registered at Rio de Janeiro’s Tourist Attention Centre on February 17 before being passed on to Sao Paulo which is the last place Charlotte was supposed to have been before she disappeared.” The State Department of Homicides and Personal Protection is investigating the case. Peet is a journalist with nine years of experience. She previously lived in Rio for two years as a freelance correspondent.
