‘Trumper’ Bob Dole Admits He’s Finally ‘Trumped Out’
Former GOP presidential nominee Bob Dole suggested in a new interview that he’s had enough of the Donald—who he admitted lost the election fair and square. “I’m a Trumper,” the ex-Senate majority leader told USA Today. “I’m sort of Trumped out, though.” Dole, who is battling lung cancer at the age of 98, endorsed Trump in 2016, but does not at all agree with the former president’s many lies that he actually won the 2020 election against Joe Biden. “He lost the election, and I regret that he did, but they did,” he said. “He had Rudy Giuliani running all over the country, claiming fraud. He never had one bit of fraud in all those lawsuits he filed and statements he made.” In the same interview, Dole called Biden “a great, kind, upstanding, decent person,” but insisted he’s too far left on many issues, including the Keystone Pipeline. “I asked him, I said, ‘Why did you close that pipeline in [South] Dakota?’”