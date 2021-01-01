Trumpist Lawyer Lin Wood Called Himself ‘Second Coming’ of Christ: Documents
OH GOD
Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood has said some wacky things about the election and politics lately—but his weirdest comment may be about himself. His former law partners, who are locked in a legal dispute with him, alleged in court papers that he was recorded calling himself the son of God. “I might actually be Christ coming back for a second time in the form of an imperfect man, elevating Christ consciousness,” he supposedly said in the undated recording. “That cause you to have a little bit of a chill? Who would be more eloquent to say what the will of God is, the belief of God in me.” Law & Crime reports that Wood, who said he was “like the power of King David”—is also accused of assaulting his former partners. He filed a countersuit, accusing them of trying to shake him down.