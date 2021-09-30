Trumpist Organizers of ‘Stop the Steal’ Rally That Led to Capitol Riot Subpoenaed by House Panel

The Trump allies who thought it would be a good idea to gather thousands of furious MAGA fans in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6 are going to have to explain themselves to the House panel investigating the Capitol riot. The Washington Post reports the select committee has issued a fresh wave of subpoenas that targets 11 people who are alleged to have helped to organize the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6. They include ex-Trump campaign spokeswoman Katrina Pierson, who reportedly acted as a liaison between the White House and rally organizers that day, and Amy Kremer who founded the group that hosted the rally, Women for America First. Other recipients include Kremer’s daughter, Kylie, and Maggie Mulvaney, the niece of Trump’s former Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. The subpoenas compel the 11 people to hand over documents relevant to the Capitol riot by Oct. 13, and sit for a deposition by Nov. 3.
