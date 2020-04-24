Trumpist True Believers See Coronavirus as Part of God’s Plan

Protests around the country objecting to social distancing and stay-at-home orders look like miniature Trump rallies. With encouragement from the president, the country is hurtling toward some serious constitutional confrontation along with the potential of a lot of unnecessary deaths from the coronavirus.

While the protests began with gun-rights advocates, the focus is now shifting toward religious rights with a call from Liberty Counsel, a conservative advocacy group, for churches to reopen on Sunday, May 3, and Attorney General William Barr announcing that he will monitor states’ supposedly “draconian… restrictions on our liberty” after the end of April.

Much of Trump’s base believes that Christianity is under attack and that they must “re-elect the guy God put in charge for this moment,” says Peter Montgomery, a senior fellow at People for the American Way who has studied the religious right for more than two decades.